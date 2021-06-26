Martin Currie Ltd. Has $23.46 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Martin Currie Ltd. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,945,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 17.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,379,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,316.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,630.08 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

