Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Holdings in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRS stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $560.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83. Alerus Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $62.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Alerus Financial Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

