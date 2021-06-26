Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $285,000 in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

