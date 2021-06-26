Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.25. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $999,962.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,035,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,868,369.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.