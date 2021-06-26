Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.65. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

