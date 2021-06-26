Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after buying an additional 494,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in B&G Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,505,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

BGS stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

