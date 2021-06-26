Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. 42.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $650,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 126,067 shares of company stock worth $1,320,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

