Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 13,463 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.92. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $84.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

