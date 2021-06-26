Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.17% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 107.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,403 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,015,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.73.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $31.08 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $71.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

