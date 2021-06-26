Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $14.64 Million Position in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,492 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.51% of MorphoSys worth $14,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of MOR opened at $19.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29. MorphoSys AG has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

