Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $16.59 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $16,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 325,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,841,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,329,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works stock opened at $155.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.84 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.