Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $9.08 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 531,763 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.09% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,391,000 after buying an additional 230,825 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 122.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 90.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.31.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.