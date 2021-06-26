Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 10,717 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Globant were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Globant by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Globant by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 227,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.50. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $137.97 and a 12 month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

