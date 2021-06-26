Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Matson has increased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Matson has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $79.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,630,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $49,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $616,085.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,232 shares of company stock worth $2,282,582. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

