Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.13.

MMX opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $754.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

