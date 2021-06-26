Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) is RK Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RK Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. Maximus accounts for 2.7% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Maximus worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the first quarter valued at $86,315,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after buying an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after buying an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 722.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,961,000 after buying an additional 236,376 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.28. The stock had a trading volume of 703,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,638. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

