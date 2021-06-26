Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.55.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

