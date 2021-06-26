Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 705 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,943,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,940. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

