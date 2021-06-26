Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 8,700 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $735,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,692,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,909. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

