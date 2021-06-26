Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 87.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.5% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 213,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 16.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 376,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,946,000 after purchasing an additional 52,599 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

