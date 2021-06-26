Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 110,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 283,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,747. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.51. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

