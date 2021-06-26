Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 1,360 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,921,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the period. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.