Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 1,991 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,757 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,785,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 75.6% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.59. 2,266,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,290. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $344,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,827 shares of company stock worth $17,235,477. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.85.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

