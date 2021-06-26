Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $194.75 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.