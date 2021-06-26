Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $765,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,808,000 after acquiring an additional 926,121 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 122,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $84.02 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.