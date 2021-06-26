Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 763,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 272,607 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $88.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

