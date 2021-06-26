Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 43 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $378.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $254.07 and a 52-week high of $379.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.