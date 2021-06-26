Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

MBWM stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $492.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

