Mercia Asset Management’s (MERC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 44 ($0.57) price objective on the stock.
LON MERC opened at GBX 34.75 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of £152.94 million and a PE ratio of -12.41. Mercia Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 17.08 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.98.
Mercia Asset Management Company Profile
