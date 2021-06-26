Mercia Asset Management’s (MERC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 44 ($0.57) price objective on the stock.

LON MERC opened at GBX 34.75 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of £152.94 million and a PE ratio of -12.41. Mercia Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 17.08 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.98.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

