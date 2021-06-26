Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of MX stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$40.71. 187,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$24.10 and a 52 week high of C$62.49. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.77.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.6500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.34%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

