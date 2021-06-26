MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Get MFA Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MFA. TheStreet upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274,945 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $165,536,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $23,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 235,750 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MFA Financial (MFA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.