Michael Ruane Acquires 114,558 Shares of Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) Stock

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) insider Michael Ruane acquired 114,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$13,976.08 ($9,982.91).

On Monday, May 31st, Michael Ruane acquired 257,454 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$31,924.30 ($22,803.07).

On Friday, April 9th, Michael Ruane acquired 128,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$17,536.00 ($12,525.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Reward Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lake Disappointment sulphate of Potash Project that includes approximately 5,000 square kilometers of granted tenements located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia.

