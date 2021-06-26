MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $5.14

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $55.26 million and approximately $243,383.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $5.14 or 0.00016389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00382863 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003061 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.49 or 0.00957771 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,747,749 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.