Minereum (MNE) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $58,054.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00052820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00020186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.43 or 0.00589372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00038090 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,555,530 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.