Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 95 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,091,437,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,544,000 after buying an additional 117,413 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,289,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,371,000 after buying an additional 79,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,184,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO stock opened at $633.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $608.58. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $429.48 and a fifty-two week high of $689.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

