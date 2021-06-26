Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 6,706 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after buying an additional 290,433 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,655,603 shares of company stock valued at $230,597,539 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.