Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.04 Million Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 364,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,587 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNFT stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.08. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNFT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

