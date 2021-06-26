Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 66,432 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,702,000 after buying an additional 89,668 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,033,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 234,315 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA opened at $37.49 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381 shares in the company, valued at $13,575.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,267 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

