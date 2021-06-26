Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $4.40 Million in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 119,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 1,875.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

