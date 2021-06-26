Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Purchased by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $13,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,035 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.29. 6,377,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,848. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.17 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.83.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

