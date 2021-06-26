Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Moelis & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 763.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,150. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 17,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $998,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,166 shares of company stock worth $6,349,551. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

