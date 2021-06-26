Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHK. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE MHK opened at $195.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.57. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

