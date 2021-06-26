Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post $6.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.36 billion and the highest is $6.45 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $26.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.67 billion to $27.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.17.

NYSE MOH traded up $4.99 on Friday, hitting $254.65. The stock had a trading volume of 943,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,001. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,613,000 after buying an additional 34,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after buying an additional 206,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

