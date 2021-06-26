Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after buying an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,213,000 after buying an additional 63,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,096,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH opened at $254.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.