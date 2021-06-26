MoonSwap (MOON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.56 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC on major exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $3,364.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00397219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011381 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 22,771,998 coins and its circulating supply is 22,751,497 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.