Morgan Stanley Increases IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $131.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE INFO opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $285,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $1,785,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.