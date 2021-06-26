MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Position Boosted by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $543,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after acquiring an additional 237,616 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 339.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 129.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 68.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.