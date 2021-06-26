MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €191.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €193.64 ($227.82).

MTX stock opened at €214.60 ($252.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company’s 50-day moving average is €208.18.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

