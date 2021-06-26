Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €306.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

