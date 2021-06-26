Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.72 and last traded at $39.72. Approximately 1,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

Muncy Bank Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYBF)

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, personal, and commercial loans, as well as business and real estate loans.

